Millendo Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 112.8% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics with ticker code (MLND) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 112.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.64 and the 200 day MA is 1.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $35m. Find out more information at: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.