Middlefield Banc Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Middlefield Banc Corp. with ticker code (MBCN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 24.5. With the stocks previous close at 23.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.4 and the 200 day MA is 19.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

