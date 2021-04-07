Middlefield Banc Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Middlefield Banc Corp. with ticker code (MBCN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 25. With the stocks previous close at 21.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is 21.53 and the 200 day MA is 19.82. The market cap for the company is $137m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.middlefieldbank.bank

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers’ and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.