Middlefield Banc Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Middlefield Banc Corp. found using ticker (MBCN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 24 and has a mean target at 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.53 while the 200 day moving average is 19.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $137m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.middlefieldbank.bank

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers’ and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

