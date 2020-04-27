Middlefield Banc Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Middlefield Banc Corp. found using ticker (MBCN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 23. With the stocks previous close at 16.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.76. The company has a market cap of $106m. Company Website: http://www.middlefieldbank.bank

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers’ and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

