Middlefield Banc Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Middlefield Banc Corp. with ticker code (MBCN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.95 while the 200 day moving average is 22.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $107m. Company Website: http://www.middlefieldbank.bank

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers’ and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn