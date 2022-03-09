Midatech Pharma extends R&D collaboration with Janssen

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced an extension of its existing R&D collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV originally announced on 21 July 2020.

On 17 June 2021 the Company announced that, using its Q-Sphera technology, it had successfully encapsulated a proprietary Janssen experimental large molecule medicine and importantly preserved its functional integrity. The Company believes no other commercial or academic organisation has been able to successfully deliver any such experimental medicine over extended periods using methods capable of commercial scaling.

Following the initial programme (MTX213), the collaboration has been extended to include another large molecule to the research performed by Midatech for Janssen. As with the MTX213 molecule, the work will concentrate on maximizing drug loading and optimizing in vitro duration of release for this undisclosed Janssen experimental molecule using the Midatech’s Q-Sphera technology.