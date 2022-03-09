Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Midatech Pharma extends R&D collaboration with Janssen

Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced an extension of its existing R&D collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV originally announced on 21 July 2020.

On 17 June 2021 the Company announced that, using its Q-Sphera technology, it had successfully encapsulated a proprietary Janssen experimental large molecule medicine and importantly preserved its functional integrity. The Company believes no other commercial or academic organisation has been able to successfully deliver any such experimental medicine over extended periods using methods capable of commercial scaling.

Following the initial programme (MTX213), the collaboration has been extended to include another large molecule to the research performed by Midatech for Janssen. As with the MTX213 molecule, the work will concentrate on maximizing drug loading and optimizing in vitro duration of release for this undisclosed Janssen experimental molecule using the Midatech’s Q-Sphera technology. 

Dmitry Zamoryakhin, Chief Scientific Officer of Midatech Pharma, said:

“We look forward to working with Janssen and the application of our technology specific to this new API.” 

You might also enjoy reading  Midatech Pharma appoints Strand Hanson as Nominated and Financial Adviser

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.