Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 148 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 126.83. With the stocks previous close at 118.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 118.76 while the 200 day moving average is 115.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,484m. Find out more information at: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

