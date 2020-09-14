Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 115 with a mean TP of 124.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116.04 while the 200 day moving average is 114.56. The market cap for the company is $13,256m. Visit the company website at: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

