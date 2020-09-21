Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 124.75. Now with the previous closing price of 117.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 113.92. The market cap for the company is $13,144m. Company Website: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

