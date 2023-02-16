Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 158 with the average target price sitting at 179.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 170.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 161.81 while the 200 day moving average is 166.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,208m. Visit the company website at: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,261m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.