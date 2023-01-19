Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 203 and 139 with the average target price sitting at 175.11. Now with the previous closing price of 161.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 158.42 while the 200 day moving average is 170.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,715m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $20,308m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment unitsluding communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.