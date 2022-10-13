Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 232 and 167 calculating the average target price we see 199.06. With the stocks previous close at 146.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day MA is 168.13 and the 200 day moving average is 188.23. The company has a market cap of $17,217m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $23,335m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.