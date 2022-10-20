Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 232 and 153 with a mean TP of 193. With the stocks previous close at 150.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day MA is 164.91 and the 200 day moving average is 186.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,513m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $22,428m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.