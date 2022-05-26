Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236 and 197 with a mean TP of 219.24. Now with the previous closing price of 180.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 198.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 202.32. The company has a market cap of $21,432m. Company Website: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $26,044m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.