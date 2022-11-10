Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 232 and 153 and has a mean target at 184.44. Now with the previous closing price of 153.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.48 and the 200 day MA is 181.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,069m. Find out more information at: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,723m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.