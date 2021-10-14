Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 215 and 175 and has a mean target at 197.57. With the stocks previous close at 193.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The day 50 moving average is 190.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 174.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,459m. Company Website: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.