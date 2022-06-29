Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 236 and 178 calculating the average target price we see 207.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 173.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 181.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 200.26. The market cap for the company is $20,555m. Visit the company website at: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $24,551m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.