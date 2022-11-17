Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 232 and 156 with a mean TP of 184.11. With the stocks previous close at 156.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 155.93 and the 200 day MA is 180.84. The company has a market cap of $18,629m. Company Website: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,895m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.