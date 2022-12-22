Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 225 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 180.21. With the stocks previous close at 154.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.37 and the 200 day moving average is 174.79. The company has a market cap of $18,508m. Visit the company website at: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,643m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.