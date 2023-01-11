Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 225 and 139 calculating the average target price we see 177.89. With the stocks previous close at 154.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 158.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 171.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,528m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,303m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.