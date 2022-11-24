Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 232 and 156 and has a mean target at 184.11. Now with the previous closing price of 160.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 154.48 while the 200 day moving average is 179.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,144m. Company Website: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $21,909m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.