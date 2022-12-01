Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 232 and 156 calculating the mean target price we have 184.11. With the stocks previous close at 161.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 154.27 while the 200 day moving average is 178.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,567m. Find out more information at: https://www.maac.com

The potential market cap would be $22,248m based on the market concensus.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.