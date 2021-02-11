Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti found using ticker (MAA) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 119 with a mean TP of 138.08. With the stocks previous close at 135.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 129.82 while the 200 day moving average is 122.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,589m. Visit the company website at: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.