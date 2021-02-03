Mid-America Apartment Communiti – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Mid-America Apartment Communiti with ticker code (MAA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 119 calculating the mean target price we have 133.58. Now with the previous closing price of 132.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 127.42 while the 200 day moving average is 121.2. The market cap for the company is $15,438m. Visit the company website at: http://www.maac.com

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.