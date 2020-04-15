MICT – Consenus Indicates Potential 525.0% Upside

MICT found using ticker (MICT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 525.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.87. The market cap for the company is $11m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mict-inc.com

MICT designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company’s portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification and behavior, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which offers consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service for third party telematics service providers. The company’s products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies and changed its name to MICT in July 2018. MICT was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn