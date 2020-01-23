Micron Technology, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Micron Technology, Inc. with ticker code (MU) now have 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 65.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The day 50 moving average is 53.93 and the 200 day MA is 47.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $65,730m. Company Website: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with BMW Group. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.