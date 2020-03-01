Micron Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Micron Technology with ticker code (MU) now have 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 66.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The day 50 moving average is 56.56 and the 200 day MA is 50.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $58,387m. Find out more information at: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with BMW Group. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

