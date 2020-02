Micron Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Micron Technology found using ticker (MU) now have 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 66.64. Now with the previous closing price of 53.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.74 and the 200 day moving average is 48.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $59,743m. Find out more information at: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with BMW Group. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.