Micron Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Micron Technology found using ticker (MU) have now 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 63.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.62 and the 200 day moving average is 47.94. The market cap for the company is $57,339m. Find out more information at: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with BMW Group. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

