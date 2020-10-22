Micron Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Micron Technology found using ticker (MU) now have 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 63.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.18 while the 200 day moving average is 48.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $59,346m. Company Website: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn