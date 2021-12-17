Micron Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Micron Technology found using ticker (MU) now have 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 172 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 100.71. Now with the previous closing price of 85.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 76.08 while the 200 day moving average is 79.42. The market cap for the company is $92,627m. Company Website: https://www.micron.com

Micron Technology designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.