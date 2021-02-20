Micron Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Micron Technology found using ticker (MU) have now 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 39 with a mean TP of 95.87. With the stocks previous close at 86.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.18 while the 200 day moving average is 61.24. The company has a market cap of $99,041m. Company Website: http://www.micron.com

Micron Technology designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.