Microbot Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 390.6% Upside

Microbot Medical Inc. with ticker code (MBOT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 26 and has a mean target at 26. With the stocks previous close at 5.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 390.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. Visit the company website at: http://www.microbotmedical.com
Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and CardioSert micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; transformational self-propelled and semi-disposable locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract; and a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery. As of April 23, 2019, it had 32 issued/allowed patents and 19 patent applications pending worldwide Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.