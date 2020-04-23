Microbot Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 356.1% Upside

Microbot Medical Inc. with ticker code (MBOT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 26 with a mean TP of 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 356.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.83 and the 200 day MA is 7.15. The company has a market cap of $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.microbotmedical.com

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and CardioSert micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; transformational self-propelled and semi-disposable locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract; and a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery. As of April 23, 2019, it had 32 issued/allowed patents and 19 patent applications pending worldwide Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

