Micro Focus International plc 4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Micro Focus International plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:MCRO has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Micro Focus International plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 350 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of 4% from today’s opening price of 364.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 148.8 points and increased 63 points respectively.
Micro Focus International plc LON:MCRO has a 50 day moving average of 271.69 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 384.10The 1 year high stock price is 1148 GBX while the year low share price is currently 205.8 GBX. There are currently 334,900,750 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,928,988. Market capitalisation for LON:MCRO is £1,232,434,760 GBP.

