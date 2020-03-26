Micro Focus International plc 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Micro Focus International plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MCRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Micro Focus International plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 450 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.3% from the opening price of 397.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 342.35 points and decreased 701.85 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2174.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 291 GBX.

Micro Focus International plc has a 50 day moving average of 789.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,202.76. There are currently 334,058,381 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,092,175. Market capitalisation for LON:MCRO is £1,281,614,958 GBP.

