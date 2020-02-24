Micro Focus International plc 11.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Citigroup

Micro Focus International plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MCRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Micro Focus International plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 680 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.5% from the opening price of 768 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 292 points and decreased 342.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2174.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 731.7 GBX.

Micro Focus International plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,018.49 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,360.96. There are currently 333,416,851 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,550,660. Market capitalisation for LON:MCRO is £2,488,956,792 GBP.

