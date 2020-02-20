Micro Focus International plc 1.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Micro Focus International plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MCRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Micro Focus International plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 810 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.1% from today’s opening price of 801.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 303.9 points and decreased 289.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2174.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 731.7 GBX.

Micro Focus International plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,029.36 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,372.15. There are currently 333,416,851 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,471,954. Market capitalisation for LON:MCRO is £2,639,327,711 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn