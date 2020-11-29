Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 7.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:MBH has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 118 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.7% from today’s opening price of 109.55 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.05 points and increased 10.55 points respectively.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc LON:MBH has a 50 day moving average of 96.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 99.52The 1 year high stock price is 131.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 82.4 GBX. There are currently 93,875,728 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 75,035. Market capitalisation for LON:MBH is £104,202,058 GBP.