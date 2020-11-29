Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 7.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:MBH has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 118 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.7% from today’s opening price of 109.55 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.05 points and increased 10.55 points respectively.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc LON:MBH has a 50 day moving average of 96.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 99.52The 1 year high stock price is 131.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 82.4 GBX. There are currently 93,875,728 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 75,035. Market capitalisation for LON:MBH is £104,202,058 GBP.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.