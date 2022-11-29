Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 40.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc with ticker (LON:MBH) now has a potential upside of 40.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc share price of 95 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.9%. Trading has ranged between 72 (52 week low) and 141 (52 week high) with an average of 174,892 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £89,478,033.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing bricks. The Company is involved in manufacturing and distributing of clay bricks used in the construction industry. Its clay products are produced at six manufacturing plants. It owns seven market premium brands, Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Floren.be, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business, combining the production of premium, precision made bricks, pavers, special shaped bricks and bespoke Terra Cotta products. It also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited. Blockleys produces extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories and special shapes. Charnwood manufactures a full range of standard special shaped handmade bricks and makes purpose-made specials, brick features and arches to match all its brick range. Its subsidiaries include Dunton Brothers Limited and Floren & Cie NV.



