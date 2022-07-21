M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.0% Upside

M/I Homes found using ticker (MHO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 85.5. With the stocks previous close at 45.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 90.0%. The 50 day MA is 43.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.96. The company has a market cap of $1,272m. Find out more information at: https://www.mihomes.com

The potential market cap would be $2,417m based on the market concensus.

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.