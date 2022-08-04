M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.8% Upside

M/I Homes with ticker code (MHO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 81.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.8%. The 50 day MA is 43.27 and the 200 day moving average is 50.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,231m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mihomes.com

The potential market cap would be $2,275m based on the market concensus.

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.