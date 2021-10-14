M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.4% Upside

M/I Homes with ticker code (MHO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is 61.61 and the 200 day moving average is 62.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,712m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.