M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

M/I Homes found using ticker (MHO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 80 with a mean TP of 88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.1%. The 50 day MA is 59.71 while the 200 day moving average is 61.26. The market cap for the company is $1,821m. Find out more information at: http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.