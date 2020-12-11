M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

M/I Homes with ticker code (MHO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 53. Now with the previous closing price of 44.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.38. The market cap for the company is $1,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names, as well as Hans Hagen brand is used in older communities. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.