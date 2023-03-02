MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

MGM Resorts International found using ticker (MGM) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 38 and has a mean target at 53.6. Now with the previous closing price of 43.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.73. The market cap for the company is $16,594m. Company Website: https://www.mgmresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $20,680m based on the market concensus.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.