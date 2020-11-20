MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.4% Downside

MGM Resorts International found using ticker (MGM) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 21.15. With the stocks previous close at 26.91 this indicates there is a potential downside of -21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.51 and the 200 day moving average is 19.76. The market cap for the company is $13,455m. Company Website: http://www.mgmresorts.com

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of March 22, 2020, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.