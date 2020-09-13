MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.2% Downside

MGM Resorts International with ticker code (MGM) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 10 and has a mean target at 19.15. Now with the previous closing price of 22.84 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.28. The market cap for the company is $11,212m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mgmresorts.com

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of March 22, 2020, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

