MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

MGM Resorts International found using ticker (MGM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 49.54. With the stocks previous close at 37.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day MA is 33.23 and the 200 day MA is 35.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,216m. Find out more information at: https://www.mgmresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $18,786m based on the market concensus.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.